If You're Out Of Chicken Seasoning, Try One Easy Swap
Chicken is a mild type of poultry that can be seasoned with basically anything, but sometimes a chicken seasoning blend is an easy way to add salt, dried herbs, and spices to any dish in one shot. You can buy chicken seasoning blends at the grocery store and spice shop, or make your own blend with the spices in your cabinet. But if you go to season your baked chicken breasts and don't have any left — try turkey rub instead (if it's already in your kitchen).
Many chicken seasoning blends consist of dried herbs like rosemary and basil, garlic and onion powders, dry mustard, celery seed, and other spices like paprika. Meanwhile, turkey seasoning rubs often contain the same ingredients, such as the aforementioned garlic and onion powders and cayenne pepper. In fact, many store-bought brands like Lawry's Perfect Blend Chicken & Poultry Rub are advertised as good to use on any type of poultry, and turkey falls in that category. So, it's a no-brainer solution to season tonight's chicken dinner with that turkey rub that you might have left over for Thanksgiving.
How to use turkey rub on chicken and recipes to pull it off for tonight's dinner
When you want to season chicken with a turkey rub, be mindful of the salt levels because many of these blends already contain salt. Check out the ingredient list to see if you need to add dried herbs, cayenne pepper for spice, or garlic powder for a mild touch of umami. Pat the chicken dry like you would for any type of dish, then season liberally with the turkey rub. Keep it dry and the turkey rub will not only season the chicken but also give it a nice crust for texture in each bite.
Are you ready to use that turkey rub on chicken? You can obviously try it on any chicken recipe in your rotation, but we have some options. Try it on our classic roasted chicken recipe and skip the sea salt in the ingredients list. It can also work on crispy baked chicken wings or toss it in our easy marinated chicken recipes to make the seasoning even easier — all thanks to the turkey rub in your spice cabinet.