If You're Out Of Chicken Seasoning, Try One Easy Swap

Chicken is a mild type of poultry that can be seasoned with basically anything, but sometimes a chicken seasoning blend is an easy way to add salt, dried herbs, and spices to any dish in one shot. You can buy chicken seasoning blends at the grocery store and spice shop, or make your own blend with the spices in your cabinet. But if you go to season your baked chicken breasts and don't have any left — try turkey rub instead (if it's already in your kitchen).

Many chicken seasoning blends consist of dried herbs like rosemary and basil, garlic and onion powders, dry mustard, celery seed, and other spices like paprika. Meanwhile, turkey seasoning rubs often contain the same ingredients, such as the aforementioned garlic and onion powders and cayenne pepper. In fact, many store-bought brands like Lawry's Perfect Blend Chicken & Poultry Rub are advertised as good to use on any type of poultry, and turkey falls in that category. So, it's a no-brainer solution to season tonight's chicken dinner with that turkey rub that you might have left over for Thanksgiving.