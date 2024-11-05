The Ultimate Meat Substitute For A Vegetarian Muffuletta Sandwich
New Orleans is known for so many iconic dishes, from Creole and Cajun cuisines to delicacies brought by Europeans adapted to the local ingredients. One such wonder is the classic muffuletta, a masterpiece of a sandwich first prepared at the Central Grocery in the French Quarter in the early 1900s. Salvatore Lupo, a Sicilian immigrant who owned the now famous delicatessen, came up with this homage to his roots as a way to please his customers, many of whom were his countrymen. Piled high with cheese and Italian cold cuts — usually salami, ham, and mortadella — and seasoned with a salty, tangy olive salad, the muffulettas, as he called them, were an instant hit.
Want to make it vegetarian? No problem. By using another Sicilian ingredient, you can make an excellent plant-based version of the classic muffuletta sandwich. Simply swap the meat for eggplant. The key for making the absolute best vegetarian eggplant muffuletta is to first season and then roast or grill the eggplant. The texture of roasted eggplant is an excellent, meaty substitute for the layers of cold cuts, and you can season it accordingly to mimic their umami-rich flavors. Plus, if you grill it over charcoal or wood, it will acquire a smoky flavor that will match that of the cured meats.
How to make the perfect vegetarian muffuletta
To craft the perfect vegetarian muffuletta, begin by slicing the eggplant with the skin on. This will prevent it from collapsing as it softens. Salting the slices is one of the foolproof ways to make eggplant taste better, and letting them sit and drain for a few minutes helps to draw out the moisture and bitter compounds, keeping them firmer. They will still absorb oil and flavors, but won't get as soggy. Once drained, your eggplant is ready to season. Try spices like smoked paprika, garlic powder, ground cumin, or oregano to approximate the flavors of salami. You can grill the eggplant slices outdoors or on a stovetop grill, or simply place them in a baking pan and roast them in the oven until they start to soften and brown, which will yield the desired consistency.
The key to a great muffuletta is the olive salad, so as long as you get that right, you are golden. You can purchase the original Central Grocery olive salad on Amazon, or make your own using giardiniera, roasted red peppers, green olives, Kalamata olives, and capers. For the cheese, provolone is traditional, but you can also use mozzarella, Swiss, or even Jarlsberg. Last but not least, the bread is important. The original muffuletta bread is fairly flat, round, and spongy, so it will be an extra bonus if you can get it. If not, a ciabatta loaf will do just fine.