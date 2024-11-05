The Ultimate Meat Substitute For A Vegetarian Muffuletta Sandwich

New Orleans is known for so many iconic dishes, from Creole and Cajun cuisines to delicacies brought by Europeans adapted to the local ingredients. One such wonder is the classic muffuletta, a masterpiece of a sandwich first prepared at the Central Grocery in the French Quarter in the early 1900s. Salvatore Lupo, a Sicilian immigrant who owned the now famous delicatessen, came up with this homage to his roots as a way to please his customers, many of whom were his countrymen. Piled high with cheese and Italian cold cuts — usually salami, ham, and mortadella — and seasoned with a salty, tangy olive salad, the muffulettas, as he called them, were an instant hit.

Advertisement

Want to make it vegetarian? No problem. By using another Sicilian ingredient, you can make an excellent plant-based version of the classic muffuletta sandwich. Simply swap the meat for eggplant. The key for making the absolute best vegetarian eggplant muffuletta is to first season and then roast or grill the eggplant. The texture of roasted eggplant is an excellent, meaty substitute for the layers of cold cuts, and you can season it accordingly to mimic their umami-rich flavors. Plus, if you grill it over charcoal or wood, it will acquire a smoky flavor that will match that of the cured meats.