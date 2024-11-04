Is Store-Bought Taco Seasoning Gluten-Free?

Tacos are a great home dinner option for anyone trying to avoid gluten. Corn tortillas are readily available (and more authentic), and popular fillings such as beef, vegetables, cheese, and sour cream are gluten-free in their natural state. However, you need to watch out for your choice of sauces and seasonings. Of course, you can always make your own taco seasoning to be sure that it's free of gluten, but we love the convenience of store-bought seasoning — you just need to know what to look for on the label.

While the traditional herbs and spices found in taco seasoning don't contain gluten, some brands add extra ingredients with gluten to help create a flavorful, shelf-stable product. In particular, wheat starch is often used as an anti-caking agent, which stops the spices from clumping together when stored for long periods, but also works as a thickener. Also be on the lookout for yeast extract, which is used to add umami flavors to foods. It's a byproduct of the brewing industry and is derived from barley — a grain that contains gluten.