Is Store-Bought Taco Seasoning Gluten-Free?
Tacos are a great home dinner option for anyone trying to avoid gluten. Corn tortillas are readily available (and more authentic), and popular fillings such as beef, vegetables, cheese, and sour cream are gluten-free in their natural state. However, you need to watch out for your choice of sauces and seasonings. Of course, you can always make your own taco seasoning to be sure that it's free of gluten, but we love the convenience of store-bought seasoning — you just need to know what to look for on the label.
While the traditional herbs and spices found in taco seasoning don't contain gluten, some brands add extra ingredients with gluten to help create a flavorful, shelf-stable product. In particular, wheat starch is often used as an anti-caking agent, which stops the spices from clumping together when stored for long periods, but also works as a thickener. Also be on the lookout for yeast extract, which is used to add umami flavors to foods. It's a byproduct of the brewing industry and is derived from barley — a grain that contains gluten.
Which brands of taco seasoning are gluten-free?
When it comes to gluten-free labeling, there are essentially two categories. The first includes products that don't list any ingredients that have gluten. The second covers those that are specifically labeled gluten-free, which means that not only does it not contain ingredients with gluten, but also that no gluten-containing products were used during processing, making it safe for people with celiac disease.
Thankfully, some of the biggest brands have taco seasonings that fall into one of these categories and are suitable for those who need or want to avoid gluten. Old El Paso's Original Taco Seasoning doesn't include any ingredients that have gluten, but due to changes in the recipe, it's not always certified gluten-free. McCormick's Original and Mild have no declared allergens, but celiacs should prioritize the brand's Gluten Free Taco Seasoning. Pioneer's regular taco seasoning contains wheat, but the brand does make gluten-free options. Spice Islands offers just one taco seasoning, which is labeled gluten-free.