The Ricotta Substitute You Should Always Avoid For Cakes

You probably use ricotta cheese in Italian American dishes like homemade lasagna or stuffed shells. The creamy ingredient is also used in many other less-conventional dishes, like in desserts such as lemon cake. Sometimes you need an alternative, maybe to cut back on calories or achieve a different consistency, and cottage cheese is a popular ingredient swap for ricotta cheese. However, while cottage cheese lends itself to those dishes like lasagna, one mistake you can make in the kitchen is to use it in place of ricotta in your next home-baked cake.

There are a handful of reasons why using cottage cheese in lieu of ricotta in cakes just doesn't turn out well. First, cottage cheese has a much higher moisture content and that can completely change the texture and density of any type of cake. For recipes like classic New York-style cheesecake, the chunky texture will also make it hard to achieve that smoothness that the dessert hinges on. Another reason why cottage cheese doesn't fair well in cakes is because it has varying fat levels so if you use a reduced-fat cottage cheese, it might not result in the right flavor and texture you expect.