The Beloved Store-Bought Baking Mix We Can Thank Michigan For
From Detroit-style pizza to the infamous olive burger, there are plenty of iconic Michigan foods the Great Lakes state is known for. While some of the state's culinary outputs are associated with Michigan itself, it has also produced Jiffy Mix, a quintessential baking product that's dear to many Americans. Even if you haven't used Jiffy Mix in years, you can probably recall the sweet, earthy flavor of its iconic corn muffins. The baking mix has occupied a number of pantries, becoming a household staple for years.
Made from yellow cornmeal, wheat flour, sugar, and lard, the mix has a pleasantly earthy flavor that can be used in a variety of recipes. Despite its prominence, the corn muffin mix wasn't the product that changed the game for its creators. Jiffy Mix is a creation of Chelsea Milling Company, a family-owned business that's been operating since 1901. Though the Chelsea, Michigan-based mill got its start producing flour, it created Jiffy Mix in 1930, the first all-purpose baking mix to hit the market. Since then, the company has created 14 baking mixes, including its famous corn muffin mix. The product has become an essential product across the country, but you can still honor its Michigan roots by using it for treats like cherry pudding cake or caramel apple crisp.
Jiffy Mix has roots in the Great Depression
Aside from the sheer versatility of the product, its economical price point is just another reason to love the baking mixes. The creator of the product, Mabel Holmes, had the idea to make a dry baking mix after seeing the less-than-stellar lunch the father of her sons' friend had made. What started as a product aimed to make cooking easier soon turned into a way to aid people who couldn't afford much during the Great Depression.
Even throughout all the economic ups and downs since the 1930s, the aim of Chelsea Milling Company has always been to keep Jiffy Mix affordable. An 8.5-ounce package of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix will run you 50 cents, and there's so much you can do with that little box. By just adding milk and eggs, the inexpensive mix can create a number of meals to feed a family. The mix can be used to whip up every type of meal, from waffles and pancakes for breakfast to a loaded cornbread casserole in the evening. If you're not the biggest fan of corn, the company also has other baking mixes, such as a pizza crust mix and buttermilk biscuit mix, to help you make affordable meals.