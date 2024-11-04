The Beloved Store-Bought Baking Mix We Can Thank Michigan For

From Detroit-style pizza to the infamous olive burger, there are plenty of iconic Michigan foods the Great Lakes state is known for. While some of the state's culinary outputs are associated with Michigan itself, it has also produced Jiffy Mix, a quintessential baking product that's dear to many Americans. Even if you haven't used Jiffy Mix in years, you can probably recall the sweet, earthy flavor of its iconic corn muffins. The baking mix has occupied a number of pantries, becoming a household staple for years.

Advertisement

Made from yellow cornmeal, wheat flour, sugar, and lard, the mix has a pleasantly earthy flavor that can be used in a variety of recipes. Despite its prominence, the corn muffin mix wasn't the product that changed the game for its creators. Jiffy Mix is a creation of Chelsea Milling Company, a family-owned business that's been operating since 1901. Though the Chelsea, Michigan-based mill got its start producing flour, it created Jiffy Mix in 1930, the first all-purpose baking mix to hit the market. Since then, the company has created 14 baking mixes, including its famous corn muffin mix. The product has become an essential product across the country, but you can still honor its Michigan roots by using it for treats like cherry pudding cake or caramel apple crisp.

Advertisement