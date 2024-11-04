Our Least Favorite Instant Soup Is From A Super Popular Brand

When life throws you lemons, keep dinner plans simple and reach for a pot of instant noodles. We all know the comfort of indulging in a steaming readymade soup, but if you're looking for recommendations, strike Nissin right off the list. After conducting a colossal investigation into the most popular instant soup brands ranked, Tasting Table's reviewer named Nissin as our least favorite. While we appreciate its reliability and low cost (a six-pack of 13.5oz beef flavor Nissin Cup Noodles is $11.90 on Amazon), the taste was basic, and the limited vegetables were strewn, sad, and deflated, through the mix. Overall, it struggled to rival any of the stronger options — including the hearty broth of Bear Creek, restaurant-quality Progresso, and flawless flavors of Mike's Mighty Good noodles.

Advertisement

The general consensus is similar online, with customers criticizing shrimp and beef flavors despite others saying they were on a mission to make the most of Nissin's cheap ramen noodles. The brand did release a slightly bolder bagel-flavored cup of noodles, but the verdict was still poor and recent reviews after the switch to paper cups have been equally damning, complaining of a chemical-like flavor. The overall takeaway is that Nissin noodles are fairly middle-of-the-road; customers mainly rank it just below the likes of Sapporo and Kimchi. If you do give it a go for its reasonable price tag, research the Nissin cup noodles flavors, ranked worst to best, first to have the best chance of success.

Advertisement