Can You Actually Freeze Nacho Cheese Sauce For Later?
It's not often that you come across somebody who doesn't like nachos. They're one of the most beloved foods — tortilla chips covered in gooey, melted cheese sauce, topped with pickled jalapenos, avocado, and pico de gallo — whether you're at the bar or just chilling out on the couch. Plus, making them couldn't be easier. Throw a pan in the oven for baked nachos, or simply pop them in the microwave for instant gratification. Truly, there's only one downside to nachos, and it's the fact that they're difficult to reheat. But did you know you can freeze nacho cheese sauce? Instead of reheating the whole tray of loaded tortilla chips, use this trick to make a fresh plate next time the craving strikes.
Freezing nacho cheese sauce is entirely possible, and it's a great way to make sure it all gets used. However, it's really only recommended with homemade nacho cheese sauce and not with store-bought sauce. If you try to freeze store-bought sauce, the ingredients will break down once you thaw it, and this will impact the taste and texture of the sauce. A homemade sauce thaws better since there aren't as many additives. It usually begins with a roux made with butter and flour. Milk is then added, and then cheese and salt; we think American cheese is the absolute best type of cheese for nachos because it melts especially well, and it will perform just as well after it's been frozen and reheated.
The best method for freezing nacho cheese sauce
Once you've made your batch of homemade nacho cheese sauce, enjoy your plate of nachos while the extra sauce reaches room temperature. If you plan to use your sauce within five days, you can simply place it into the refrigerator. However, if you don't know when you'll make nachos again, place the cheese sauce into an airtight container, a silicone ice cube tray, or a baby food mold. Fill the individual slots in with your leftover nacho cheese sauce, and let it freeze overnight. Once they're frozen, take them out of the molds and place the frozen cubes in a Ziploc bag so that you can use the mold for something else. The nacho cheese sauce will be good for up to six months in the freezer.
When you're ready to thaw it out, you can use either the microwave or the stovetop. If you choose the microwave, place the cubes into a microwave-safe bowl, and then microwave them for 30-second intervals on high heat. If you prefer the stovetop, place a few of the cubes in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir it until it's reached your desired texture and temperature, and you're on your way to making round two of the best nachos ever.