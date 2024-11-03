Why Mayo Tastes So Much Better At A Restaurant Than At Home

If you've ever wondered why your favorite foods fall short when you recreate them at home, you're not alone. Of the many potential culprits, ingredients are likely to blame. This is especially true with creamy classics like mayonnaise-laden lobster rolls, BLTs, coleslaws, and dipping sauces. While the mayo sitting in your fridge can impart richness and luscious textures, it still somehow misses the mark. You're not imagining things — the mayo used at restaurants does produce better tasting results. The question is, why?

Not all mayonnaise is made the same way. Most recipes consist of emulsifying oil, eggs, and vinegar. Some renditions add in flavorful extras, whereas others employ different ratios. When it comes to the mayo served at dining establishments, the latter is often true. Typically referred to as "heavy duty" or "extra heavy" mayonnaise, the condiment is made using more egg yolks than normal. In turn, this impacts its flavor profile and texture in several ways.

According to a TikTok shared by Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, extra egg yolks heighten the decadence due to their fat content. Since the yolks contain significant umami, they give mayonnaise depth, further amplifying flavor. From a textural standpoint, the yolks' richness also produces a custard-like consistency. As pleasing as this creaminess may be on the palate, this also prevents the mayo from turning watery when mixed with other ingredients.

