Why Mayo Tastes So Much Better At A Restaurant Than At Home
If you've ever wondered why your favorite foods fall short when you recreate them at home, you're not alone. Of the many potential culprits, ingredients are likely to blame. This is especially true with creamy classics like mayonnaise-laden lobster rolls, BLTs, coleslaws, and dipping sauces. While the mayo sitting in your fridge can impart richness and luscious textures, it still somehow misses the mark. You're not imagining things — the mayo used at restaurants does produce better tasting results. The question is, why?
Not all mayonnaise is made the same way. Most recipes consist of emulsifying oil, eggs, and vinegar. Some renditions add in flavorful extras, whereas others employ different ratios. When it comes to the mayo served at dining establishments, the latter is often true. Typically referred to as "heavy duty" or "extra heavy" mayonnaise, the condiment is made using more egg yolks than normal. In turn, this impacts its flavor profile and texture in several ways.
According to a TikTok shared by Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, extra egg yolks heighten the decadence due to their fat content. Since the yolks contain significant umami, they give mayonnaise depth, further amplifying flavor. From a textural standpoint, the yolks' richness also produces a custard-like consistency. As pleasing as this creaminess may be on the palate, this also prevents the mayo from turning watery when mixed with other ingredients.
What you need to know about extra heavy mayo
Given its frequent use in large-scale dining operations, heavy duty mayonnaise is available at restaurant supply stores or bulk retailers like Sam's Club or Costco. Yet, because the custardy condiment is sold by the gallon, it can be worth seeking out alternatives from brands like Duke's or Kewpie. Otherwise, concoct your own extra heavy mayo by simply increasing the number of egg yolks from two to four in our classic mayonnaise recipe.
As for how to use heavy duty mayo, substituting an equal amount for regular mayo will elevate flavors and textures. Use it as tasty, frill-free dipping sauce for fries. Conversely, the velvety mayo can also act as a sturdy base for more complex dressings and spreads — say goodbye to soggy tuna salads! Additionally, a dollop of extra heavy mayo can even accentuate savoriness and add dimension to anything from deviled eggs to deli sandwiches to elotes. The condiment even keeps chocolate cake especially moist, gives grilled cheese the crispest crust, and produces chicken breasts with the most golden exterior.
Extremely versatile, heavy duty mayo is essential to transform any recipe from good to great. But, don't take our word for it. Give the condiment a try and taste the difference for yourself. Just be warned, you might never go back to traditional mayo again!