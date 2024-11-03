Make Homemade Bread Taller And Crustier With One Simple Tool

Breadmakers have plenty of modern appliances, including this Cuisinart bread machine, to produce freshly baked loaves with the push of a button. That said, you can achieve a crusty, tall bread boule with a simple tool known as a cloche. Dating back to the time of the ancient Etruscans, a cloche is a bell-shaped ceramic structure that consists of a flat foundation and a tall, domed top into which you place bread dough before baking it in a hearth or oven.

Meaning "bell" in French, the cloche is designed and constructed to deliver a moist tender crumb, crispy crust, and a decidedly taller loaf of bread. Similar to what you'd do with cast iron pans or Dutch ovens, you start by preheating the cloche, which kickstarts the baking process and facilitates the rise of your dough into a taller loaf. A cloche is also a closed container that allows for the trapping and collection of steam. Whereas steam rises and evaporates from your bread in an uncovered baking pan in the oven, a cloche provides a steamy cocoon that'll result in a springy moist crumb and a crispy, crackly crust.

The cloche's ceramic material also ensures even heat distribution for even cooking, brings out the natural flavor of your food, and is easy to clean. Modern appliances have revolutionized cooking in many culinary arenas, but for the best bread, ancient practices oftentimes still reign supreme.

