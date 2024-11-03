The Popular Budget White Wine You Should Avoid Buying Every Time

Shopping for wine is no easy feat. While there are near-endless grape varieties to choose from, pinot grigio tends to be a safe option when selecting white wine. Fresh and light-bodied, it's approachable for the curious yet has a refined elegance capable of delighting aficionados. Not to mention that pinot grigio also lends itself wonderfully for pairing. That said, not every bottle of pinot grigio is a winner. To avoid buying lackluster wine, take our advice and avoid cute-but-kitsch Cupcake Vineyards' Pinot Grigio White Wine.

Advertisement

Ranking last in our round up of popular white wines, Cupcake pinot grigio misses the mark for a few reasons. Firstly, its profile is pretty basic. Although the grape isn't revered for yielding the most expressive of wines, exceptional bottles display a host of nuanced notes ranging from mineral to floral — this is not the case for Cupcake. Instead, the wine only boasts the expected traces of pear, apple, and citrus. However, these aromas and flavors are faint at best. In fact, even its finish is short, rendering the white wine bland and boring.

Cupcake pinot grigio also has its structural peculiarities. Living up to its namesake, it's sweeter than most renditions of pinot grigio from northeastern Italy. While potentially appealing to some, we found it to overpower the wine's delicate profile, detracting from its pleasantly crisp acidity and, ultimately, throwing the whole thing off balance. As a result, when given the choice, we recommend passing on this particular pinot grigio.

Advertisement