Bring Store-Bought Tomato Soup To Life With A Fresh Green Addition

Sometimes you just want a comforting bowl of roasted tomato soup without the fuss of making it from scratch. The good news is you can get exactly that in just a couple of minutes by cracking a can of store-bought tomato soup, courtesy of modern cannery! As convenient as they are, however, we can all agree that it doesn't taste quite as great as homemade on their own. So, here's a fast-and-easy upgrade that can bring your store-bought soup into something that tastes like it came straight from grandma's kitchen: add fresh greens.

As your soup is heating up on the stove, toss some greens straight into the pot — that's the gist of this whole trick. In the heat, the veggies will melt and blend seamlessly into the soup, giving it a more silken texture from the fiber, and a brighter, far more complex flavor. For a stronger-tasting upgrade, you can try sauteing heartier greens like kale with garlic and onion until they're tender and aromatic, then stir this fragrant mixture into your soup. The caramelized vegetables and herbs add a delicious depth that's certain to set your soup apart.

There's no need to think too long and hard about what kind of veggie to use. Feel free to use your favorite, from baby spinach to arugula. Better yet, if you've some leftover greens from yesterday's dinner prep, now's the perfect opportunity to use them.

