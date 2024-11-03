Bring Store-Bought Tomato Soup To Life With A Fresh Green Addition
Sometimes you just want a comforting bowl of roasted tomato soup without the fuss of making it from scratch. The good news is you can get exactly that in just a couple of minutes by cracking a can of store-bought tomato soup, courtesy of modern cannery! As convenient as they are, however, we can all agree that it doesn't taste quite as great as homemade on their own. So, here's a fast-and-easy upgrade that can bring your store-bought soup into something that tastes like it came straight from grandma's kitchen: add fresh greens.
As your soup is heating up on the stove, toss some greens straight into the pot — that's the gist of this whole trick. In the heat, the veggies will melt and blend seamlessly into the soup, giving it a more silken texture from the fiber, and a brighter, far more complex flavor. For a stronger-tasting upgrade, you can try sauteing heartier greens like kale with garlic and onion until they're tender and aromatic, then stir this fragrant mixture into your soup. The caramelized vegetables and herbs add a delicious depth that's certain to set your soup apart.
There's no need to think too long and hard about what kind of veggie to use. Feel free to use your favorite, from baby spinach to arugula. Better yet, if you've some leftover greens from yesterday's dinner prep, now's the perfect opportunity to use them.
More ways to use greens in your canned tomato soup
Got a few extra minutes? Spend them whipping up a fresh batch of homemade pesto sauce. If you've never done it before, don't worry — if you have all the ingredients, it shouldn't add more than five extra minutes to your prep time. Blitz fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth in a food processor (and if you're feeling saucy, add some capers for an extra punch of flavor). Scoop up a spoonful and drizzle an artful swirl in the center of your soup. The pesto will give the soup a part-herbal-part-zesty tang to go with its sweet, acidic creaminess, and it makes your soup more Instagram-able, too.
If you don't have a food processor, a no-fuss alternative that's just as delicious is making a fresh salad topping. Simply toss baby spinach (or any crisp vegetables you have on hand) with a vinaigrette like lemon or balsamic, then crown your steaming soup with this vibrant mixture. This makes for an awesome two-in-one upgrade: The crisp veggies add texture, while the combination of fresh greens and zesty vinaigrette brings layers of bright, complex flavors to every spoonful. For an extra touch of indulgence, scatter some croutons and finish with freshly grated cheese, and no one will be able to guess that the soup came from a can. Call it our little secret!