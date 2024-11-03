Cook Canned Tuna With Your Eggs For A Protein Punch At Breakfast
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and eggs are one of the best ingredients to include in it — they're buttery, quick to cook, and most importantly, good for you. They make for a great source of protein to start your day with, but if you want to pack in more of the nutrient, make your eggs with canned tuna.
Eggs and toast is a delicious go-to breakfast combo that never fails us, but the eggs and salt, pepper, and hot sauce pairing gets a little old at times. Tuna adds a new flavor into the mix without completely dominating the eggs. The fish is mild and buttery, making the eggs taste even more luscious. Despite its simple flavor, tuna leans quite meaty, giving your breakfast a savory taste rather than a pungent, fishy one.
Tuna is cooked before being canned, so there's no need to worry about adding raw fish to your eggs. Beat the eggs with salt and pepper, then add them to an oiled, hot pan, pouring in the drained tuna shortly after. Allow the fish to set into the eggs slightly before scrambling them. You can also beat the eggs with the flaked tuna to ensure that the two are thoroughly mixed. Once the eggs are cooked to your liking, serve them with toast or on a bagel.
Use these ingredients to elevate your egg and tuna breakfast
Sprucing up a Southwestern omelet with a dash of seafood is a delicious way to bulk it up with extra protein. The sweet bell peppers and tomatoes, creamy avocado, and fiery jalapeño peppers enhance the meatiness of tuna, giving it a flavorful boost. Soften onions and chopped jalapeños in a pan, then add the eggs, followed by the tuna, diced tomatoes, bell peppers, and avocado.
If you like your eggs in bite-sized form, then whip up some egg white breakfast cups. The recipe calls for tomatoes, bell peppers, and spinach, but you can always switch things up to better complement the tuna. Mix shredded cheddar or provolone into the muffin tins, as well as diced green onions and kale. To make the egg white cups a little more herbaceous, finely dice some fresh dill and stir it into the egg mixture.
For mornings where you have a little more time, whip up a caprese frittata recipe with canned tuna. The slow roasted cherry tomatoes balance out the meaty tuna with a dash of sweetness, while giving them a bright pop of acidity. Fresh basil and oregano provide an earthy twist to the tuna, while peppery arugula rounds out the dish.