Cook Canned Tuna With Your Eggs For A Protein Punch At Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and eggs are one of the best ingredients to include in it — they're buttery, quick to cook, and most importantly, good for you. They make for a great source of protein to start your day with, but if you want to pack in more of the nutrient, make your eggs with canned tuna.

Eggs and toast is a delicious go-to breakfast combo that never fails us, but the eggs and salt, pepper, and hot sauce pairing gets a little old at times. Tuna adds a new flavor into the mix without completely dominating the eggs. The fish is mild and buttery, making the eggs taste even more luscious. Despite its simple flavor, tuna leans quite meaty, giving your breakfast a savory taste rather than a pungent, fishy one.

Tuna is cooked before being canned, so there's no need to worry about adding raw fish to your eggs. Beat the eggs with salt and pepper, then add them to an oiled, hot pan, pouring in the drained tuna shortly after. Allow the fish to set into the eggs slightly before scrambling them. You can also beat the eggs with the flaked tuna to ensure that the two are thoroughly mixed. Once the eggs are cooked to your liking, serve them with toast or on a bagel.

