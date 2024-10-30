The New Mars Holiday Candies To Expect On Store Shelves In 2024
Mars, Incorporated has come a long way since it began in Frank C. Mars' Tacoma, Washington kitchen in 1911. Initially a homespun buttercream candy business, Mars has grown to include a huge portfolio of tasty treats — one that will expand with the addition of Snickers Trees in time for the holiday season.
According to a press release from the candy conglomerate, Snickers Trees will be filled with all the things we love about Snickers bars — caramel, smooth nougat, roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate — but with a festive upgrade from the typical rectangular shape. Snickers Trees are the newest addition to Mars' seasonal shapes portfolio. In the shape of cute little fir trees, these candies are the perfect stocking stuffer or treat to sneak from the front desk. But that's not all that Mars has in store for the season. It is also introducing two new products from M&M's and Dove.
"Snickers Trees, coupled with new flavor innovations from M&M's and Dove are here to help give consumers a variety of options for all of the seasonal celebrations and gifting moments ahead," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President Seasonal Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America.
M&M's and DOVE launch new flavor innovations
If you just want the holiday classics, don't worry, Mars is taking care of you, too. Fan favorite holiday stocking stuffers are all making a comeback, so keep an eye out for M&M's Holiday Mint, M&M's Milk & Peanut Red & Green, M&M's Minis Red and Green, Dove Milk & Dark Chocolate, and M&M's Red & Green Megatubes, M&M'S Red & Green Canes, Life Savers Storybook, and Skittles Canes. While it looks like last year's new holiday flavor, M&M's Toasty Vanilla, didn't make this year's cut, bigger and bolder flavors are coming soon.
This year, M&M's is releasing a take on holiday nuts with a Toasty Holiday Peanut flavor. This new item mixes winter spices like cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel with roasted peanuts to give off a cozy cafe at a ski lodge vibes. Dove, which also has an impressive portfolio of flavors, announced its own new, luxurious flavor: Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint. Sure, chocolate and mint are a highly contested flavor combination but those who like it love it. The richness of the chocolate combined with the creaminess from the mint swirl is sure to elicit a wintery, hot cocoa by the fire during a snowstorm kind of feel.