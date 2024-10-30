The New Mars Holiday Candies To Expect On Store Shelves In 2024

Mars, Incorporated has come a long way since it began in Frank C. Mars' Tacoma, Washington kitchen in 1911. Initially a homespun buttercream candy business, Mars has grown to include a huge portfolio of tasty treats — one that will expand with the addition of Snickers Trees in time for the holiday season.

According to a press release from the candy conglomerate, Snickers Trees will be filled with all the things we love about Snickers bars — caramel, smooth nougat, roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate — but with a festive upgrade from the typical rectangular shape. Snickers Trees are the newest addition to Mars' seasonal shapes portfolio. In the shape of cute little fir trees, these candies are the perfect stocking stuffer or treat to sneak from the front desk. But that's not all that Mars has in store for the season. It is also introducing two new products from M&M's and Dove.

"Snickers Trees, coupled with new flavor innovations from M&M's and Dove are here to help give consumers a variety of options for all of the seasonal celebrations and gifting moments ahead," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President Seasonal Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America.

