Crumbl Vs Last Crumb: Who Makes Better Cookies?

As a kid, one of my favorite days of the entire year was cookie day. Each year, on a weekend in December, my family and I would assemble a list of favorite Christmas cookie recipes and get to work. Over the course of the day, we'd pump out several dozen cookies, utterly covering the entire kitchen with our prized creations. Between the Trans-Siberian Orchestra music, glow of the Christmas tree, and the sugary scents, it was one of the most perfect days. I think it's days like these that fostered my deep love of cookies. While I'm obsessed with Christmas cookie day — a tradition we continue today — I find it hard to drum up time to regularly bake cookies. Thankfully, bakeries like Last Crumb and Crumbl are there to help fill the void.

While Last Crumb and Crumbl both create and sell unique cookies to their loyal customers, and both are an absolute smash on social media, you might wonder which one actually makes a better cookie. I tried both bakeries and reviewed their cookies based on factors like price, texture, and flavor. You may be surprised by which cookie came out on top.

All prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.