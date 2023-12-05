Last Crumb Is Getting Spicy With A New Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Cookie Collab

If your tastebuds revel in the exciting blend of sweet and spicy flavors, the latest collaboration between Last Crumb and Fly By Jing will entice you. This fun partnership has given birth to a limited edition holiday collection that infuses sweet cookies with the bold, Sichuan-inspired heat of Fly By Jing's chili crisp condiments.

This sweet and spicy collection features nine cookies divided into three distinct flavors. "Enter The Dragon" combines French dark chocolate's richness and orange zest with the fiery kick of Fly By Jing's Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp. "Panda Kisses" merges the comforting taste of malted milk cookies with the intriguing sensation of Tingly Pepper. Finally, the "Donkey Kong" cookie, inspired by classic banana cream pie, is daringly dunked in Fly By Jing's Zhong Sauce.

Jing, the founder of Fly By Jing, started her company in 2018, drawing inspiration from the soulful flavors of her hometown, Chengdu, and its renowned fly restaurants: small eateries so good they draw people in like flies. These cookies will surely appeal to flies and humans alike, especially those with a sweet tooth. Those from third-culture upbringings will likely appreciate these collaborative cookies, a fusion of Sichuan culinary heritage with classic cookie flavors — a perfect marriage of East meets West.