Last Crumb Is Getting Spicy With A New Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Cookie Collab
If your tastebuds revel in the exciting blend of sweet and spicy flavors, the latest collaboration between Last Crumb and Fly By Jing will entice you. This fun partnership has given birth to a limited edition holiday collection that infuses sweet cookies with the bold, Sichuan-inspired heat of Fly By Jing's chili crisp condiments.
This sweet and spicy collection features nine cookies divided into three distinct flavors. "Enter The Dragon" combines French dark chocolate's richness and orange zest with the fiery kick of Fly By Jing's Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp. "Panda Kisses" merges the comforting taste of malted milk cookies with the intriguing sensation of Tingly Pepper. Finally, the "Donkey Kong" cookie, inspired by classic banana cream pie, is daringly dunked in Fly By Jing's Zhong Sauce.
Jing, the founder of Fly By Jing, started her company in 2018, drawing inspiration from the soulful flavors of her hometown, Chengdu, and its renowned fly restaurants: small eateries so good they draw people in like flies. These cookies will surely appeal to flies and humans alike, especially those with a sweet tooth. Those from third-culture upbringings will likely appreciate these collaborative cookies, a fusion of Sichuan culinary heritage with classic cookie flavors — a perfect marriage of East meets West.
The price of holiday luxury where cookies cost over $10 each
For this collaboration with Fly By Jing, Last Crumb has replaced its signature luxe black box with a red one. Renowned for delivering luxury cookies freshly baked in Los Angeles, Last Crumb's packaging promises their cookies arrive at your doorstep in near-perfect condition. Each cookie is meticulously packaged in an individual ziplocked bag.
However, this luxury and quality come at a price. The collaboration box costs $150 before taxes and shipping, and that's for nine Last Crumb cookies and three jars of Fly By Jing sauces (priced at $34 on Fly By Jing's website). The pricing seems hefty, especially during a season when families and friends often gift and exchange homemade cookies. Last Crumb cookies are known for being expensive but, sometimes, the quality has been questionable, with multiple reviewers finding hair baked into their cookies amongst other complaints.
The high pricing also raises questions and highlights an emerging chasm between luxury branding and the humble, communal joys of food sharing and gifting during the holidays. There is a silver lining, however, as this collaboration supports a small AAPI woman-owned business. The partnership, while opulent in pricing, does contribute to a broader, culturally rich food landscape where cookies can be deliciously sweet and spicy.