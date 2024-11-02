The Ultimate Flavor Upgrade For Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken

Many of Trader Joe's snacks are famous for how delicious and easy to prepare they are, but the chain's Mandarin Orange Chicken may take the cake. It was introduced into Trader Joe's Hall of Fame as far back as 2004 (although a taste panel knew it would be a hit back in 2002), and it's since won awards for Best Entrée and Favorite Overall dish.

It's safe to say that customers are no strangers to whipping up this delicious, Asian-inspired meal. But thanks to @tjscrewliz on TikTok, we now know how to make it even tastier. When the chicken is almost done cooking, melt butter in a pan with ginger and garlic, and let everything warm up together for about a minute on medium-low heat. Once you've added and heated the sauce packet in the same pan, throw in the fully cooked poultry and top everything off with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil and a generous drizzle of toasted sesame seeds. The fresh seasonings will build on the garlic and ginger already in the package, and you'll get an extra layer of silky richness from the oil finish.