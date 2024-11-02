The Ultimate Flavor Upgrade For Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken
Many of Trader Joe's snacks are famous for how delicious and easy to prepare they are, but the chain's Mandarin Orange Chicken may take the cake. It was introduced into Trader Joe's Hall of Fame as far back as 2004 (although a taste panel knew it would be a hit back in 2002), and it's since won awards for Best Entrée and Favorite Overall dish.
It's safe to say that customers are no strangers to whipping up this delicious, Asian-inspired meal. But thanks to @tjscrewliz on TikTok, we now know how to make it even tastier. When the chicken is almost done cooking, melt butter in a pan with ginger and garlic, and let everything warm up together for about a minute on medium-low heat. Once you've added and heated the sauce packet in the same pan, throw in the fully cooked poultry and top everything off with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil and a generous drizzle of toasted sesame seeds. The fresh seasonings will build on the garlic and ginger already in the package, and you'll get an extra layer of silky richness from the oil finish.
Crispy chicken makes a tasty base for saucy upgrades
When it comes to cooking the chicken, Trader Joe's recommends using either the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or the microwave. However, there is a delicious third option: the air fryer. Instead, pop the (sauceless) chunks in your air fryer basket (no cooking spray or oil needed) for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This method will give you the crispiest poultry possible, and leaves your hands free to work on the upgraded sauce. But keep in mind that if you have a smaller air fryer, you may have to make the chicken in batches.
To build on the aromatics you're incorporating in your sauce, feel free to also throw in half of a chopped onion at this step, making sure to saute it for a few minutes longer until everything is soft. You can also incorporate a dash of orange juice, orange zest, orange marmalade, rice vinegar, or soy sauce into your sauce while it's heating up. For an extra dose of spicy Asian flavors, throw some kimchi, sriracha, or chili sauce into the mix. Or even better, add in some Szechuan red chilis if you have them. To top off your upgraded orange chicken, sprinkle on chopped green onions or more orange zest. Feel free to serve your dish over a bed of rice or with a side of broccoli.