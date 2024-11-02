Don't Make This Common Mistake When Smoking Your Deviled Eggs

When it comes to preparing deviled eggs, smoking them can introduce a delightful depth of flavor that truly elevates this classic dish. However, many home cooks unknowingly stumble into a common pitfall that can leave them with lackluster results. To help steer you in the right direction, we reached out to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, for his expert advice on perfecting your deviled eggs. "The biggest mistake people make when smoking deviled eggs is smoking them for too long or at too high of a temperature. The typical temperature for smoking is 150-160 degrees Fahrenheit; however, if you use that temperature with hard-boiled eggs, they will continue to cook after removing and become rubbery," Serrano-Bahri explained. "Instead, I recommend smoking your hard-boiled eggs at low heat, under 120 degrees Fahrenheit."

Taking this guidance into account, aim to smoke your eggs (one of the chef-approved foods to smoke besides meat) for about 30 minutes at this gentler temperature. While some recipes recommend up to 2 hours for the entire process on the grill — boiling, peeling, and then smoking the hard-boiled egg — it's much easier to boil the eggs first and simply place them on the grill for a shorter, more controlled smoke. Keeping the heat low helps the eggs take on a delicate wood-fire infusion and beautiful color without compromising their soft interior or smooth exterior.