The 4-Ingredient Soda Ina Garten Serves For Breakfast

The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, eats oatmeal every day for breakfast. But while she tends to adhere to a breakfast routine, Garten morning drink recipes are anything but boring. For a fun and delicious early-hours beverage, she recommends making a pomegranate fizz. This sweet yet tart soda presents a non-alcoholic alternative to a cocktail — and, as a bonus, only requires four ingredients.

In her Food Network recipe for pomegranate breakfast soda, Garten calls a pomegranate fizz "so easy to make and so delicious" – not to mention good for you. To make the drink, Garten mixes roughly 1 and 1/3 cups of pomegranate juice with 2 and 1/2 cups of sparkling water, 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice, and 1 tablespoon of sugar. That sugar works best in a superfine texture, as the smaller the sugar granules, the quicker and easier it will dissolve. Of course, if you need to scale those measurements up or down according to your group size, the ratio is generally 1/3 pomegranate juice to 2/3 sparkling water, says Garten.

While Garten only uses those four ingredients, you can treat her recipe as a launchpad and experiment with various substitutes and additions. Think other forms of citrus, flavored soda water, and a matching meal, and you'll give your breakfast an even greater boost.

