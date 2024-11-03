The Absolute Best Canned Fish To Add To Red Sauce Pastas

If you have the right seasonings, a good tomato sauce is all you need for pasta. Still, that never stops us from sprucing up a dish with something a little more savory. While our go-to may be ground beef or meatballs, the right canned fish makes for a delicious addition to red sauce pastas.

Certain canned fish options have a reputation for possessing a mild, delicate flavor, but there are kinds that deliver a vivid punch to red sauce, complementing all the ingredients contained within. Matching the depth of the sauce is exactly what Charlotte Langley, founder of Langley Foods and Nice Cans, had in mind when making her picks. "Anchovies or sardines are fantastic for adding complexity to a red sauce," she told us. Even a simple, quick tomato sauce has a pronounced flavor, requiring a fish that can stand out when added to it.

Anchovies and sardines can hold their own in a red sauce, but they don't make it overtly fishy. Instead, they reinforce the boldness of it. "Both fish dissolve into the sauce, creating a rich, savory depth without overpowering it," noted Langley. Though they both serve the same purpose, the two go about it slightly differently. "Anchovies bring subtle umami, while sardines offer a slightly bolder, meaty flavor."

