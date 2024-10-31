The Secret Dunkin' Menu Item That Tastes Exactly Like An Iconic Cookie

Because it comes from the unofficial Secret Menu (although it was released in latte form in 2014), your barista at Dunkin' might not know how to make the Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee by name. Instead, you will need to provide them with a recipe. Simply order a medium frozen coffee with a cream base, three pumps each of hazelnut, French vanilla, and caramel with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar on top. If you're getting a small, adjust the recipe with one fewer shot of each flavor. If you're getting a large, add one more pump of each flavor.

If you're concerned about calories and sugar when ordering the Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee, note that the drink contains a mixture of flavor shots and flavor swirls and can be swapped out for healthier alternatives. Flavor shots, such as the hazelnut in the beverage, are free of added sugars and low in calories. Flavor swirls, like the drink's caramel French vanilla and caramel, are made with sugar and dairy, designed to add a touch of creamy indulgence to your drink. This is one of the main differences between Dunkin's flavor shots and flavor swirls. While the caramel flavor swirl can't be swapped out for an equivalent flavor shot, you can swap out the French vanilla flavor swirl for a vanilla flavor shot, or swap out the cream base for a lighter milk alternative, such as skim milk, almond milk, or oatmilk.

