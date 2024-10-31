The Secret Dunkin' Menu Item That Tastes Exactly Like An Iconic Cookie
Millions of Americans run on Dunkin' every day for that necessary jolt of caffeine to get them going each morning. While the coffee chain features an extensive list of beverages and flavor options, sometimes your sweet tooth's cravings simply aren't satiated by the official items on the menu. In times like this, Dunkin's Secret Menu provides the perfect solution. Recently, we ranked 20 of Dunkin's Secret Menu Drinks, from the Coco Berry Latte to the Snickers Iced Coffee. Of the beverages in that list, we ranked the Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee as our favorite Secret Menu Drink.
Just like many other Secret Menu beverages at Dunkin' based on baked goods, such as the Blueberry Cobbler Iced Coffee, the Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee tastes remarkably similar to the iconic Snickerdoodle cookie. Made with hazelnut flavor shots and French vanilla and caramel flavor swirls, the beverage boasts deep, nutty notes of brown sugar and the comforting warmth of autumn spices all wrapped up in a refreshing, frozen package. The drink's sweetness is also nicely balanced by the bitterness of the espresso and the cream base. It's the perfect sweet treat for your morning commute.
How to order a Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee at Dunkin'
Because it comes from the unofficial Secret Menu (although it was released in latte form in 2014), your barista at Dunkin' might not know how to make the Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee by name. Instead, you will need to provide them with a recipe. Simply order a medium frozen coffee with a cream base, three pumps each of hazelnut, French vanilla, and caramel with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar on top. If you're getting a small, adjust the recipe with one fewer shot of each flavor. If you're getting a large, add one more pump of each flavor.
If you're concerned about calories and sugar when ordering the Frozen Snickerdoodle Coffee, note that the drink contains a mixture of flavor shots and flavor swirls and can be swapped out for healthier alternatives. Flavor shots, such as the hazelnut in the beverage, are free of added sugars and low in calories. Flavor swirls, like the drink's caramel French vanilla and caramel, are made with sugar and dairy, designed to add a touch of creamy indulgence to your drink. This is one of the main differences between Dunkin's flavor shots and flavor swirls. While the caramel flavor swirl can't be swapped out for an equivalent flavor shot, you can swap out the French vanilla flavor swirl for a vanilla flavor shot, or swap out the cream base for a lighter milk alternative, such as skim milk, almond milk, or oatmilk.