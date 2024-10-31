The Right Way To Use Canned Mussels Over Fresh In Pasta Dishes

Forget basic proteins like chicken and beef — adding mussels to pasta is a delicious way to infuse your dish with a savory, yet light flavor, especially when you use the best type of pasta to pair with seafood (we're looking at you linguine). However, cooking fresh mussels can be a total pain, especially considering there are at least 14 ways you can mess them up. Luckily, there's a tasty alternative that provides just as much (if not more) seafood flavor: canned mussels.

These little gems have been removed from their shells and are already fully cooked, so they're much easier to work with. However, there's a right and wrong way to incorporate them into pasta dishes. "Canned mussels are ideal for quickly adding a seafood element to pasta," said Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods, in an interview with Tasting Table. "Their preserved, briny flavor makes them ideal for a seafood linguine or spaghetti with white wine, garlic, and parsley. When using them, drain well and add them near the end to avoid overcooking." This sage advice from an expert only adds to the convenience factor of canned mussels. You can throw them in after turning off your stove's heat (or turning it to low), then give your whole dish a quick toss before deploying any garnishes.

