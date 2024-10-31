The Right Way To Use Canned Mussels Over Fresh In Pasta Dishes
Forget basic proteins like chicken and beef — adding mussels to pasta is a delicious way to infuse your dish with a savory, yet light flavor, especially when you use the best type of pasta to pair with seafood (we're looking at you linguine). However, cooking fresh mussels can be a total pain, especially considering there are at least 14 ways you can mess them up. Luckily, there's a tasty alternative that provides just as much (if not more) seafood flavor: canned mussels.
These little gems have been removed from their shells and are already fully cooked, so they're much easier to work with. However, there's a right and wrong way to incorporate them into pasta dishes. "Canned mussels are ideal for quickly adding a seafood element to pasta," said Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods, in an interview with Tasting Table. "Their preserved, briny flavor makes them ideal for a seafood linguine or spaghetti with white wine, garlic, and parsley. When using them, drain well and add them near the end to avoid overcooking." This sage advice from an expert only adds to the convenience factor of canned mussels. You can throw them in after turning off your stove's heat (or turning it to low), then give your whole dish a quick toss before deploying any garnishes.
Canned mussels may alter your pasta's flavor
As convenient as canned mussels are, there's another factor to keep in mind when using them in pasta. "Canned mussels can have a slightly saltier and more intense flavor than fresh," Charlotte Langley explained. This is especially true with different varieties. You can find tinned mussels packed in water, olive oil, broth, or a sauce (particularly with the ever-delicious Spanish canned mussels like Vigo's Mussels in Marinade Sauce), and some cans have additional flavorings like lemon, vinegar, or parsley. You can also find smoked mussels, which will (unsurprisingly) have a smoky flavor that takes the seafood taste down a notch.
All of these factors will affect the final flavor of your pasta, so Langley advised going slow when cooking them: "Taste as you cook and reduce added salt or briny ingredients like capers." Start out with half a tin of mussels, then taste your dish and add more if you like the flavor. If the richness of the mussels needs to be balanced, Langley noted that you can freshen up the recipe with lemon juice or zest. You can also use fresh dill, parsley, or other herbs to round out your dish with earthiness, or incorporate red pepper flakes or chili powder for a dash of spice. For even more acidity, create a tomato sauce for your pasta with plum or cherry tomatoes.