Bobby Flay's Favorite Sauce For Fish Is One Of The Easiest To Make

When it comes to fish, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a few tricks up his sleeve. For instance, he suggests seeking out robust, flavorful fish — such as salmon — in lieu of the more mild-tasting cod. Meanwhile, in his recipe for halibut, Flay recommends making an herbaceous chermoula. Yet one of the chef's best tips for cooking fish is also his simplest; rather than concoct an elaborate fish sauce, Flay pinpoints vinaigrette as a light, delicious, and easy-to-make addition to your favorite seafood recipes.

Advertisement

In fact, Flay started using vinaigrette as a fish sauce because of its association with California cuisine. While working at Jonathan Waxman's New York City restaurant Jams — an eatery specializing in California-inspired dishes — Flay started using vinaigrette as sauce. "What's great about [vinaigrettes], like with this salmon, is that you drizzle it on top of the warm fish, and the heat allows the flavors in the vinaigrette to open up," Flay told Bon Appetit in a 2014 interview.

As for how to make the vinaigrette — and which fish work best alongside it — you have a few options. Just like fish variations, vinaigrettes range from the versatile to the ultra-flavorful, so you have to consider the interplay between the two.

Advertisement