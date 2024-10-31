The Short Water Glasses At Your Favorite Restaurant Have A Name

The restaurant industry is infamously competitive terrain. Especially in high-rent urban areas, where competition is high for both menu prowess and real estate, attention to detail matters — and one of the first things guests are going to encounter is the drinking glass that holds their table water. There's a reason why Picardie glasses are staple items from bistros to casual sit-down joints, fancy wine bars, and trendy canapes restaurants. This popular, well-known, and widely-available glass is the proprietary design of the brand Duralex.

Advertisement

Duralex is a French glassware maker, and this model is named after Northern France's Picardy province, home to breathtaking cathedrals with towering stained glass windows, especially the world-famous Cathédrale Saint Pierre in Beauvais. According to the official Duralex website, Le Picardie glasses are known as the "original French tumblers" — practical, understated, and chic.

Few vessels are as aesthetically well-suited to orange juice as to orange wine. With the wildly versatile Picardie glass, it wouldn't look or feel out of place to sip a smoothie, cortado, tap water, lemonade, or neat Scotch from the same glass. On a psychological level, the subtle French elegance of the Picardie glass instantly creates intrigue strong enough to mask a shoddily-assembled cocktail or a prematurely-pulled espresso shot. On the sensory level, the slightly flared rim is tailor-made for orally satisfying sipping, and the contoured shape makes for a naturally comfortable grip in the hand.

Advertisement