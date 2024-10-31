The Easy Method For Making Smoked Deviled Eggs
We live in a golden age of smoking anything and everything and smoked deviled eggs are one of the most delicious outcomes. With the advent of both easy-to-operate pellet smokers and even smaller electric smokers that can be used in apartments, smoking has never been more accessible to the average cook. While the most obvious benefit of that is the prospect of smoked chicken or ribs anytime you want, it also means experimenting with smoking something you might not have thought of is no hassle at all. One of the best snacks to come out of all this has been smoked eggs, which absorb that amazing charcoal flavor all the way down to their yolks for an incredible depth of flavor. But smoking deviled eggs also carries a big risk of overcooking, leaving you with rubbery, inedible disappointments. So Tasting Table checked in with an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, a chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to ask about his method for making smoked deviled eggs.
Serrano-Bahri's method is all about a short burst of smoke for eggs that have already been cooked, telling us, "Cold smoking the egg after boiling is the ideal method for making smoked deviled eggs." His recommendation for cold smoking is a low heat of 120 degrees Fahrenheit or under, with the eggs smoking for only 15 to 20 minutes. As Serrano-Bahri explains, "This method will impart a delicate smoky flavor without overcooking the eggs."
How to dress up your smoked eggs
While eggs can be smoked in their shell, Serrano-Bahri says to "start by peeling and slicing the hard-boiled egg in half before placing it in the smoker." Classic smoker woods are also great with eggs, with Serrano-Bahri telling us, "I recommend using applewood for sweeter notes or hickory for a traditional smoky flavor." With their relatively neutral, versatile flavor, boiled eggs will be good with just about any popular wood used for smoking or grilling that you already have on hand.
A quick cold smoke will do a lot for your eggs, but that extra flavor also opens up a lot of possibilities for extra pairings and deviled egg toppings to make them even more special. The savory smoke tastes great, balanced out by acidic additions like chopped dill pickles, pickled jalapeño, or a small dollop of hot sauce. And, of course, that smoke goes great with meat, especially toppings of chopped breakfast meats like ham or bacon that are already egg all-stars, or you could add an extra pop of salt with briny olives and capers. Turns out that when you make something as transformative as smoking easy for even the smallest tasks, you really get to focus on the fun stuff.