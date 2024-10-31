The Easy Method For Making Smoked Deviled Eggs

We live in a golden age of smoking anything and everything and smoked deviled eggs are one of the most delicious outcomes. With the advent of both easy-to-operate pellet smokers and even smaller electric smokers that can be used in apartments, smoking has never been more accessible to the average cook. While the most obvious benefit of that is the prospect of smoked chicken or ribs anytime you want, it also means experimenting with smoking something you might not have thought of is no hassle at all. One of the best snacks to come out of all this has been smoked eggs, which absorb that amazing charcoal flavor all the way down to their yolks for an incredible depth of flavor. But smoking deviled eggs also carries a big risk of overcooking, leaving you with rubbery, inedible disappointments. So Tasting Table checked in with an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, a chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to ask about his method for making smoked deviled eggs.

Serrano-Bahri's method is all about a short burst of smoke for eggs that have already been cooked, telling us, "Cold smoking the egg after boiling is the ideal method for making smoked deviled eggs." His recommendation for cold smoking is a low heat of 120 degrees Fahrenheit or under, with the eggs smoking for only 15 to 20 minutes. As Serrano-Bahri explains, "This method will impart a delicate smoky flavor without overcooking the eggs."