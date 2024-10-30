Dominique Ansel's Favorite Cronut Flavor Out Of The 600 He's Made

In 2013, Dominique Ansel unveiled a special pastry, a bakery love child that landed somewhere between a croissant and donut. The Cronut, as it was named, would change the industry forever, as the hybrid treat immediately captured public imagination. Eager lines formed around Ansel's bakery in anticipation as sugar-dusted Cronuts packed with vanilla ganache and topped with rose glaze and crystallized flower petals were sold. Since then, the Cronut frenzy has given way to specialized bakeries, copycat recipes, and a lasting impression on the menus of coffee shops and bakeries around the world. Our Tasting Table team caught up with Ansel at the New York City Wine and Food Festival to learn more about the chef's approach and inspiration behind his culinary inventions.

Since the launch of the first Cronut, Ansel and his team have created hundreds of Cronut flavors. Yet out of the hundreds Ansel has made, one flavor in particular has found a soft spot in his heart. "I still love the first one because it brings me so much memories and joy," he admits. "It was rose and vanilla. That was a flavor that we launched for Mother's Day."