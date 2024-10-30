Bobby Flay's Go-To Midnight Snack Is A Popular Breakfast Staple

Breakfast for dinner is a fun switch-up that can make any evening feel a little more special. For celebrity chef Bobby Flay, however, breakfast isn't just for a morning or evening window; it's also for midnights. In an Instagram video posted by Misfits Market, Flay declares the bacon, egg, and cheese his favorite late-night sandwich.

This accolade, in part, has Flay's New York roots to thank; the chef cites the breakfast essential as "a classic New York combination," pointing to the city's longstanding history with the egg-based mainstay. The bacon, egg, and cheese — often abbreviated to "BEC" — is something of a New York City icon, popularized through its relatively low-cost and grab-and-go nature. Indeed, as a New Yorker, Flay grew up eating the sandwich, which is a New York bodega and deli staple.

"We'd go to our local deli — 24-hour late night situation — and get a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, maybe after a couple of cocktails ..." Flay says in the video. He also calls the sandwich a great hangover meal, proving its versatility ... no matter the time of day.

Yet not all BECs are equal, and Flay makes his with a few specific elements that elevate the sandwich from a midnight snack to a perfect meal. Namely, Flay relies on both harissa and brioche — and makes sure to cook his eggs in bacon fat.