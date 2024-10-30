Make Potato Salad Deliciously Tangy With This Underrated Pickled Veggie

If you've been tasked with bringing the potato salad to the cookout, you'll likely want to make it count. One way to put your next batch of this classic side in the spotlight is to lend it some delicious tang with one underrated vegetable: pickled okra.

Now, we know what you're thinking. Isn't okra slimy and soft? In the case of some okra recipes like gumbo where this green veggie is stewed, it does have a distinctive gooey middle that doesn't appeal to all. However, when pickled, okra becomes crunchy and firm with a tangy, mouth-puckering quality. And its this characteristic texture and bright flavor that makes it the perfect pairing with creamy potato salad. The okra cuts through the heaviness of the mayo-based dressing, imbues the salad with a piquant lift, and provides some verdant color.

Okra is often pickled whole, so you'll need to chop it up into bite sized slices before stirring it through your potato salad. Go for thin rounds if you want it to be hidden in the dressing or opt for chunkier pieces to create a crunchy statement with little pops of complex, pickled flavor. Chopping your okra will also expose their beautiful pentagonal cross section and the seeds nestled in between each segment. While you could slice your okra lengthways, the slithers won't match the dimensions of your cooked potato. It's better to cut your pickled lady's fingers into smaller pieces that can easily fit on a fork to create a balanced bite.

