Make Potato Salad Deliciously Tangy With This Underrated Pickled Veggie
If you've been tasked with bringing the potato salad to the cookout, you'll likely want to make it count. One way to put your next batch of this classic side in the spotlight is to lend it some delicious tang with one underrated vegetable: pickled okra.
Now, we know what you're thinking. Isn't okra slimy and soft? In the case of some okra recipes like gumbo where this green veggie is stewed, it does have a distinctive gooey middle that doesn't appeal to all. However, when pickled, okra becomes crunchy and firm with a tangy, mouth-puckering quality. And its this characteristic texture and bright flavor that makes it the perfect pairing with creamy potato salad. The okra cuts through the heaviness of the mayo-based dressing, imbues the salad with a piquant lift, and provides some verdant color.
Okra is often pickled whole, so you'll need to chop it up into bite sized slices before stirring it through your potato salad. Go for thin rounds if you want it to be hidden in the dressing or opt for chunkier pieces to create a crunchy statement with little pops of complex, pickled flavor. Chopping your okra will also expose their beautiful pentagonal cross section and the seeds nestled in between each segment. While you could slice your okra lengthways, the slithers won't match the dimensions of your cooked potato. It's better to cut your pickled lady's fingers into smaller pieces that can easily fit on a fork to create a balanced bite.
Pickled okra is crunchy and crisp
Okra is perfect for pickling because of the air pockets inside each pod — the pickling liquid is able to collect in the center, resulting in veggies that have an almost airy crispness versus the dense texture of a classic dill pickle, which can occasionally develop a soggy middle. Pickling whole spears of okra, rather than slicing them first, also stops the veggies from getting slimy. When incorporated into a creamy dill potato salad, pickled okra imbues the dressed spuds with a distinctive grassy but tart taste. Moreover, each spear absorbs some of the pickling flavors it's been steeping in, such as the mellow heat of red pepper to the inviting aroma of garlic and herbs (you could even add some of the pickling liquor to your dressing to loosen its consistency). Go one step further by making your own pickled okra and you can customize the flavors to your tastes. Just be mindful to use sterilized mason jars.
The satisfying mouthfeel of pickled okra makes it a moreish salty snack (enjoy it straight out of the jar) but it's also an awesome addition to a charcuterie board or crudité platter. However, this southern favorite also lends a gourmet crunch to a hoagie made with cold cuts and mustard. If you have a little more time on your hands, try breading your store-bought okra spears in seasoned flour and deep frying them.