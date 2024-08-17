The Simple Tip To Follow To Prevent Pickled Okra From Becoming Slimy

For skeptics and lifelong fans alike, it's hard to beat the joys of pickled okra. The green flowering fruit, sometimes known as lady's fingers, has likely origins in northeast Africa, but they've made such an impact stateside that they are practically synonymous with Southern cooking. There is one thing, however, that can sour the pickled okra experience. When pickled okra turns slimy, the yum factor goes off the rails. There is one easy way to prevent this from happening in the first place, though, and that is to leave your okra whole when you're pickling it.

Okra slime, or mucilage, is a type of sugar and is only released in the pickling process if the pods have been crushed, split, or cut in some way. The vinegar in pickling liquid does a good deal to nullify the slime factor, but the simple yet crucial key is to ensure your okra tubes are packed tight without any breakage. With this in mind, you're ready to embark on a pickling journey. If before this you need a refresher on the overall workflow, check out this pickling process overview.