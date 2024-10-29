5 Fall And Winter Spices That Easily Spruce Up Coffee

Coffee lovers are a pretty loyal clan, with total strangers bonding like kinfolk over shared loves of lattes, macchiatos, flat whites, and caffe mochas. That goes double when the air turns crisp and java drinks gravitate from icy cold-brews to steamy belly-warmers. But what if you're at home or work, far from your favorite coffee shop, yet craving that little something extra to spruce up your coffee?

Fortunately, Mother Nature knows just what you need. It's not sweetened syrups or artificial flavors, but rather the simple, earthy spices readily available in supermarkets, spice shops, and plenty of online vendors. The best part is they come ground into aromatic powders ready for pinching, sprinkling, or shaking heartily into that steaming cup of morning glory. Even better is reaching for one of these brew-transformers as the day proceeds and outdoor temps drop. For more concentrated flavors, you can mix spices into your coffee grounds before brewing.

The possibilities are endless, but we've narrowed down a list of five intriguing fall and winter spices for coffee inspiration. Mindful that java time is near-sacred for many people, this list starts with a couple of gentle enhancers: Cinnamon and allspice. Then it takes a more impactful approach by introducing three classic spice suggestions with exotic preparation potential: Coriander, chai spices, and ginger.

