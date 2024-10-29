5 Fall And Winter Spices That Easily Spruce Up Coffee
Coffee lovers are a pretty loyal clan, with total strangers bonding like kinfolk over shared loves of lattes, macchiatos, flat whites, and caffe mochas. That goes double when the air turns crisp and java drinks gravitate from icy cold-brews to steamy belly-warmers. But what if you're at home or work, far from your favorite coffee shop, yet craving that little something extra to spruce up your coffee?
Fortunately, Mother Nature knows just what you need. It's not sweetened syrups or artificial flavors, but rather the simple, earthy spices readily available in supermarkets, spice shops, and plenty of online vendors. The best part is they come ground into aromatic powders ready for pinching, sprinkling, or shaking heartily into that steaming cup of morning glory. Even better is reaching for one of these brew-transformers as the day proceeds and outdoor temps drop. For more concentrated flavors, you can mix spices into your coffee grounds before brewing.
The possibilities are endless, but we've narrowed down a list of five intriguing fall and winter spices for coffee inspiration. Mindful that java time is near-sacred for many people, this list starts with a couple of gentle enhancers: Cinnamon and allspice. Then it takes a more impactful approach by introducing three classic spice suggestions with exotic preparation potential: Coriander, chai spices, and ginger.
Cinnamon can be used for subtle earthiness or spicy Mexican coffee
There's a good chance you've already enjoyed cinnamon in coffee. Cappuccinos and mochas often come with a dusting of cinnamon on the crowning layer of crema or foam, especially in seasonal autumn and winter concoctions. It can truly be as simple as a cinnamon topping or a quick stir-in — but it's also possible to make earthy cinnamon work a bit harder in your cup.
Consider mixing ground cinnamon into the milk before heating or hot-frothing, allowing the powder to fully dissolve and permeate the warm, foamy milk before mixing into the hot coffee. If you like things sweet, this is also a good time to add some honey, pure maple syrup, or granulated demerara sugar. Just make sure the cinnamon doesn't get overpowered by its stronger cup-mates; add an extra shake or two!
Then there's Mexican coffee, also known as cafe de olla, meaning "coffee from a pot." Cinnamon is the star of this java show, and it's easy to make a whole pot for sharing. The modern method of preparation involves heating water, cinnamon sticks, and dark brown sugar (or Mexican piloncillo sagar) in a stovetop saucepan, before adding medium or dark-roast ground coffee when the mixture begins to boil. Then just stir, remove from heat, seep for a few minutes, and strain into individual cups. Ground cinnamon would work here as well, but whole spices are ideal for intense flavoring.
Allspice, the mysterious berry with warming winter power
A misconception about allspice curiously lingers in kitchen lore — that it's a mixture of "all" spices. That couldn't be further from the truth, as it's actually a single dried berry from the Pimenta dioica plant. The confusion is somewhat justified given the myriad flavors emanating from powdered allspice, including hints of nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and a tinge of pepper. Allspice routinely appears in baked goods, desserts, sauces, and rubs — but don't let that damper your imagination. Just like it thrives in hot drinks such as cider and mulled wine, it can instantly transform a cup of coffee.
As a warming spice, allspice is a natural complement to the earthy flavors and aromas of brewed coffee. A light sprinkle of ground allspice directly into your cup will unleash a smooth infusion of all those autumn and winter flavors. Even better, try mixing a bit of allspice directly into ground coffee beans before brewing, steeping, or expressing them into your favorite latte, Americano, mocha, or espresso drink. Bake some allspice cookies or muffins for the perfect afternoon coffee companions.
Coriander for Turkish coffee delight
Most fans of the author C.S. Lewis remember Turkish Delight candies in the land of Narnia. But a far different type of delight comes from a freshly brewed cup of spiced Turkish coffee. That's where coriander powder really shines. But you can also sprinkle coriander powder into a cup of regular coffee, imparting light herbal notes with hints of citrus. In that case, it's best to use a light-roast coffee that doesn't overwhelm the coriander flavor.
Just a bit more effort elevates plain cardamom-sprinkled coffee into a true Turkish coffee. The signature feature of this exotic drink is using the darkest roast of beans you can tolerate, and grinding them into a very fine powder. Traditional preparation employs a small metal pot with a narrow top, to which you add a small amount of water, about two cups, depending on the vessel. The less water, the stronger the coffee will be.
When it begins to boils, add sugar to taste, then the finely ground coffee powder. You can also mix in the coriander powder at this point, or save it until the end. Let the mixture cool slightly, then re-boil a couple of times to strengthen the flavor, and finish with fresh or ground coriander for the defining finale. Consider warming things up with other wintery spices such as star anise or cinnamon.
Chai spice for French press or Indian masala coffee
Many coffee shops offer chai tea or chai lattes, but those are just a hint of the rich, enticing flavors you get when making chai-style coffees at home. That's where you can go all in, bringing this marvelous mix of flavors to the forefront of your autumn or winter coffees. Chai spice is basically a mix of several different spices, typically including cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger; though some people create more nuance by adding black pepper, fennel seeds, or licorice roots.
It's worth noting that chai spices are commonly available premixed in commercial spice blends, which makes things quick and easy when preparing chai coffee. Just spoon the chai spice blend into the bottom of a French Press, pour hot water over the spices, and let it steep for as long as your heart desires — the longer, the stronger. Then plunge and pour.
For a bit more complexity, try your hand at making Indian Masala Coffee. It basically employs the same spices as a basic chai coffee, give or take the cardamom, and typically adding nutmeg. But this type of coffee significantly diverges from there, as it's very rich, milky, and sweet. It's also a two-step prep in which you simmer the coffee and spices together, then strain into a separate saucepan of heated milk, and add sugar or honey.
Ginger, not just for baking little cookie men
Even though ginger is tasty in many dishes, many people first picture those adorable little gingerbread characters synonymous with the winter holidays. Ginger also appears in many seasonal breads and baked goods, but what if you discovered that this sweet, peppery spice has its own namesake drink called gingerbread coffee? It's true, and it does actually taste like Christmas in a cup.
Fortunately, for those who prefer coffee without elaborate preparation, this is one of the easiest spicy java drinks to make. The spices in gingerbread coffee may feel familiar, for good reason: dMany of them also appear in the more well-known pumpkin spice mixes that march their was through many an autumn latte. But gingerbread coffee is more ginger-forward, creating a zestier pungency.
That's especially true when drinking the coffee black, allowing the pure essence of the spices to evolve. The ginger is joined by lesser amounts of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, cloves, and black pepper. It's also easy to make a cozy, sweet gingerbread coffee by mixing the spices with molasses, honey, or pure maple syrup before stirring the sticky paste into hot coffee. For the path of least resistance, there's also Starbucks gingerbread flavored coffee beans, ground and ready to go. Whichever route you choose, it's a spicy, sassy, coffee drink for crisp autumn or winter afternoons.