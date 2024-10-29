The Charming New Jersey Diner That Serves Up Comfort Food In Train Cars

If you aren't hip to it yet, the New Jersey diner scene is a thing of beauty. At Clinton Station Diner, patrons can order a sloe gin fizz with a platter of huevos rancheros and an ice-cream-topped Belgian waffle at three in the morning. This particular stronghold is as much about hearty portions of classic comfort fare as it is a nostalgic homage to the days when enjoying a sit-down meal during a long train ride was commonplace — and its arms are open to you around the clock.

In this diner located at 2 Bank Street in Clinton, NJ, the big draw is the dining room built inside a reclaimed train car. Multiple dining areas make up the diner (not all train cars, for the record), each with its own unique look and character. The restaurant offers indoor dining, takeout, delivery, and even a drive-thru. Clinton Station Diner opened its doors in 2004 and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. It has been making all of the dishes on its 16-page menu from scratch ever since; the bread is baked in-house twice daily. New-meets-old in a big way with these revamped retro digs — the parking lot even has 15 electric vehicle charging stations for EV-driving foodies to use to recharge while they dine. It's no wonder this locomotive luncheonette has become a pull for both locals and tourists passing through town.

