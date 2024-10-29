Antonia Lofaso's Formula For Out-Of-This-World Bolognese Sauce

If you're the type to regularly make a Sunday sauce or meat sauce at home, you've probably been told time and again that the secret to a good sauce is patience. Right? While true, there are other ways to amp up the flavor in a sauce that aren't as time-consuming. For a good Bolognese, there are some traditional add-ins that make for a more flavorful sauce, including a generous pour of heavy cream or milk. For a more American-style meat sauce, the tomatoes and tomato sauce are crucial for adding layers of gentle sweetness and acidity. And of course, with both, the most important element is — you guessed it — time.

We got the chance to chat with chef Antonia Lofaso at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, and she shared her formula for creating a Bolognese sauce with a few meaningful twists. The first step in Lofaso's meat sauce technique is to bloom onion and garlic with some high-quality olive oil over heat. Let the garlic and onion cook low, allowing the flavors in each to deeply flavor the oil. Then, add tomato paste. This is the first not-so-traditional step in her method, as Lofaso notes that Bolognese from Bologna, doesn't actually "have any tomato in it." Then comes the milk. "Yes, milk," said Lofaso, laughing. "...the milk gives it this idea as if it has been braising for quite some time. In some areas of Bologna it is traditional to add a bit of milk to your sauce."

