Why You Should Start Baking Quiche In A Cast Iron Skillet

There are some important steps that you'll need to take to prepare your cast iron skillet for quiche-making. The first is that your pan needs to be well-seasoned with oil to prevent the crust from sticking to it. It will also help prolong the life of your cast iron skillet, as seasoning it often will help prevent it from rusting.

Once you've gotten your ingredients out for your quiche, you'll want to add any items that you need to pre-cook, like bacon, sausage, or hard veggies (like peppers and onions), to the oiled skillet. You can leave some grease in the pan before you add your pie crust; this will further prevent it from sticking to the sides and bottom. Then, add your egg filling, mixed with any add-ins, to the pie crust and pop the entire thing in the oven to bake.

You can serve your quiche directly from the skillet — just be wary that because the cast iron holds heat a little too well, it will be very hot and awkward to handle. And, although you may have heard rumors that you can't use metal utensils on a cast iron pan, it's far from the truth; the cast iron is durable enough to hold up to a knife slicing through the quiche, or in the case of mini skillet quiches, a fork pushing against the bottom.

