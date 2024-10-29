The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Pumpkin Donuts, According To Joy Bauer

Forget apple cider donuts. Your attention should instead be on the tastier alternative: pumpkin donuts. These plush rings of wonder are filled with all that tasty, autumnal flavor you're craving. And, lucky for you, they couldn't be any easier to whip up at home.

Advertisement

Joy Bauer, an author and Registered Dietician, shared a video on her Instagram account, describing how to make pumpkin donut holes at home with just two ingredients: a box of yellow cake mix and 1 cup of canned pumpkin puree, plus a cup of water. After the mixture reaches a thick cake batter consistency, she pours the batter into a donut hole pan and bakes it. Then once the donuts are removed from the tray, she shows how they can be covered in a cinnamon and sugar mixture and served.

"Yep, it's that easy — and so GOURDgeous," Bauer says. The resulting donut holes are perfectly rich, soft, and ready for fall.