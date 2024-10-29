What Is Caribbean Green Seasoning Made Of?

If you or your family aren't from the Caribbean you probably don't know what Caribbean green seasoning is, but there's a good chance you already love it. That's because Caribbean green seasoning comes from the long tradition of green sauces that have evolved all over the world. Each of these has distinct characteristics — think herbal South American chimichurri or spicy Middle Eastern zhug — but they all highlight the knowledge that mixing up a bunch of green herbs and oil is the basis for a versatile and delicious sauce. Caribbean green seasoning has much in common with each of these sauces, but comes with its own unique regional twists. An emphasis on seasonal freshness makes it a delicious and flexible addition to your kitchen.

Caribbean green seasoning most commonly has a base of onion and garlic, culantro or cilantro, scallions, peppers, and a mix of other herbs, often basil and thyme. Recipes vary by individual depending on taste and heat tolerance. Lightly spicy pimento peppers, or sweet bell and Cubanelle peppers can all be used for flavor, but hot Scotch bonnet and South American wiri wiri peppers are also added for much punchier heat. The mix-and-match nature of Caribbean green seasoning is partially due to it being a fresh sauce that changes based on the season. Ingredients get mixed up in a food processor or pounded with a mortar and pestle, and then jarred to be stored for flavoring meat or rice and beans.

