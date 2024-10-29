What Is Caribbean Green Seasoning Made Of?
If you or your family aren't from the Caribbean you probably don't know what Caribbean green seasoning is, but there's a good chance you already love it. That's because Caribbean green seasoning comes from the long tradition of green sauces that have evolved all over the world. Each of these has distinct characteristics — think herbal South American chimichurri or spicy Middle Eastern zhug — but they all highlight the knowledge that mixing up a bunch of green herbs and oil is the basis for a versatile and delicious sauce. Caribbean green seasoning has much in common with each of these sauces, but comes with its own unique regional twists. An emphasis on seasonal freshness makes it a delicious and flexible addition to your kitchen.
Caribbean green seasoning most commonly has a base of onion and garlic, culantro or cilantro, scallions, peppers, and a mix of other herbs, often basil and thyme. Recipes vary by individual depending on taste and heat tolerance. Lightly spicy pimento peppers, or sweet bell and Cubanelle peppers can all be used for flavor, but hot Scotch bonnet and South American wiri wiri peppers are also added for much punchier heat. The mix-and-match nature of Caribbean green seasoning is partially due to it being a fresh sauce that changes based on the season. Ingredients get mixed up in a food processor or pounded with a mortar and pestle, and then jarred to be stored for flavoring meat or rice and beans.
Green seasoning is a mix of hot peppers, herbs, and aromatics used in many Caribbean dishes
Beyond your choice of peppers, the Caribbean green seasoning you make is going to vary based on available fresh herbs. The most popular is culantro, a relative of cilantro that has a similar profile but is much stronger and brings some extra bitterness. While widely available throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, you may need to seek it out in specialty markets and international groceries. Cilantro can be used as well, and some cooks may prefer its lighter flavor to the robust culantro. You can even mix in parsley for a more herbal bite if you like. From there, thyme is another popular choice, and any variety of basil you prefer — although the basil can be dropped if you don't like how it wilts in a mixture like this. Finally, you can add rosemary, earthy oregano, and pungent freshly grated ginger to taste. What matters is that each of the elements is fresh and flavorful.
Once the hard part of choosing your ingredients is out of the way, you get to enjoy the bounty of your sauce for weeks in the fridge, or up to six months if you freeze it. Use green seasoning anytime you want to put a Caribbean spin on your dishes; use it as a marinade for chicken and red meat, or mix it into other saucy dishes like curry, stew, and barbecue — really anything that could use a kick of heat and freshness.