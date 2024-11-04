Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?
Starbucks devotees know what it's like: You wake up on Thanksgiving morning, ready to head out for that luscious latte or creamy mocha, then suddenly realize that Starbucks may be closed! Even more crucial than missing that morning cup of liquid magic is an afternoon scenario in which family lore or Uncle Buddy's endless jokes are wearing thin. An escape to Starbucks is just what you need to break the spell and move things to neutral territory.
But will your local Starbucks actually be open? The company generally releases holiday openings/closures and specific hours as each holiday approaches. Fortunately, on Thanksgiving Day 2024, stores will generally remain open, though hours may vary depending on location. Circumstances may also dictate departures from typical store hours, sometimes "based on business and customer needs," according to a 2023 Starbucks news release regarding holiday store hours last year.
Standard operating hours for many Starbucks stores can start as early as 5 a.m. and go to as late as 8 or 10 p.m. While individual stores thus far are confirming definite openings on Thanksgiving Day, they will potentially have shorter hours. For example, an employee at the Seattle Reserve Roastery on Pike Street confirmed that the venue will be open, but likely closing a couple of hours early. The same goes for a Starbucks store in the Memphis area, which reported estimated hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Starbucks strongly urges customers to verify local store hours by calling, checking the Starbucks app, or using the store locator.
How to enjoy Starbucks on Thanksgiving 2024
Given the roughly 16,000 Starbucks venues within the U.S. alone, it's safe to say that Thanksgiving is officially observed by them all. But that doesn't mean they're closed. You can still enjoy the holiday with all the offerings from the new Starbucks 2024 fall menu (which we sampled), including returning autumn favorites such as the renowned Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. There's also the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato plus various baked treats featuring pumpkin, cranberries, gingerbread, and more. We're talking Cinnamon Coffee Cakes and Pumpkin Cream Cheese muffins; say no more.
Fortunately, you're almost guaranteed to straddle two end-of-year holiday offerings when visiting Starbucks on Thanksgiving Day. The Christmas holiday collides with Thanksgiving, at least as far as menu offerings. For one, there's the return of the latte-style Iced Gingerbread Oatmeal Chai, which was released in November 2023. That one's made with black tea, oat milk, cinnamon, and warming chai spices.
If you really can't escape from the joys or travails of Thanksgiving Day at home, there's always the Starbucks Fall Blend coffee beans to tide you over. The beans are a blend from three growing regions in Sumatra, Africa, and Latin America, creating merged notes of spices, citrus, and toasted nuts. You may want to pick them up early, though, as this blend is a limited time offering. There are also two other autumn coffees naturally flavored with smoked butterscotch and pumpkin spice. Hot tip: the Pumpkin Spice coffee is also available in K-Cup or Nespresso Vertuo pods.