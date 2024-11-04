Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?

Starbucks devotees know what it's like: You wake up on Thanksgiving morning, ready to head out for that luscious latte or creamy mocha, then suddenly realize that Starbucks may be closed! Even more crucial than missing that morning cup of liquid magic is an afternoon scenario in which family lore or Uncle Buddy's endless jokes are wearing thin. An escape to Starbucks is just what you need to break the spell and move things to neutral territory.

Advertisement

But will your local Starbucks actually be open? The company generally releases holiday openings/closures and specific hours as each holiday approaches. Fortunately, on Thanksgiving Day 2024, stores will generally remain open, though hours may vary depending on location. Circumstances may also dictate departures from typical store hours, sometimes "based on business and customer needs," according to a 2023 Starbucks news release regarding holiday store hours last year.

Standard operating hours for many Starbucks stores can start as early as 5 a.m. and go to as late as 8 or 10 p.m. While individual stores thus far are confirming definite openings on Thanksgiving Day, they will potentially have shorter hours. For example, an employee at the Seattle Reserve Roastery on Pike Street confirmed that the venue will be open, but likely closing a couple of hours early. The same goes for a Starbucks store in the Memphis area, which reported estimated hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Starbucks strongly urges customers to verify local store hours by calling, checking the Starbucks app, or using the store locator.

Advertisement