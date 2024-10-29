The Overlooked Fruit That Gives Chicken Salad An Elevated Flavor

Salads that are both sweet and salty have a special place in our hearts. Guaranteed to wake up every taste bud, a dash of honey, a handful of dried cranberries, or even half a chopped apple, can transform a one-note savory salad into a dish that sings. And that's why we recommend elevating your next batch of chicken salad with one overlooked fruit: the humble blackberry.

While it may sound odd to scatter blackberries over your chicken salad, their sweet but every-so-slightly-tart quality counteracts the cloying creaminess of the mayo in a classic chicken salad dressing. The fragrant, juice-filled nuggets cut through the richness while complementing the umaminess of the chicken, in the same way that grapes (along with potatoes and pickles) lift a savory Russian salad. Blackberries also enhance the inviting appearance of a chicken salad with their dark, jewel-like exterior.

It's best to add whole blackberries to your chicken salad immediately before serving to prevent their distinctive purple juice from leeching into the dressing (their texture is so tender and squishable that they're not the best for slicing down the middle). However, if you want to make your salad in advance, consider placing the blackberries on the top, rather than stirring them through, until you're ready to eat. This will reduce the risk of them releasing their juice throughout your salad and loosening its consistency. Having said that, if you like the visual of purple streaks marbling your chicken salad, then go ahead an add them early.

