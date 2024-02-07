Cut Through The Richness Of Roast Chicken With Tart Blackberries

Roast chicken is a go-to centerpiece of many meals, often for the sake of convenience. After all, they're available already cooked, piping hot, and ready for quick pickups at most mainstream supermarkets. However, buying pre-cooked chickens may mean missing out on some pretty tasty flavor combos.

As a fairly basic dish, roast chicken pairs well with other staples, such as potatoes, rice, and fresh vegetables. But, let's face it: Chicken prepared that way has a simplicity that sometimes borders on blasé or leans too heavily on rich, savory flavors with no counterbalance. The potential for greatly enhancing those flavor profiles may be overlooked, but it's actually quite easy to lift those full chickens to culinary glory. It only takes some readily available and easily incorporated fruit, such as tantalizingly sweet and slightly tart blackberries.

Blackberries in season are the ultimate chicken transformer and, fortunately, those luscious deep purple beauties freeze well. Produce manufacturers are on that bandwagon, stocking countless bags of frozen blackberries in most grocery freezer bins. Even an altered texture from freezing matters very little when using them on a roast chicken, since they're incorporated into a sticky, mouthwatering glaze that caramelizes as the fruit breaks down. The mixture of sweet, fruity, and tart characteristics in a blackberry-glazed roast chicken are the perfect counterbalance to what could otherwise be a forgettable meal.