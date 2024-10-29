Why Greasy Brownie Batter Is A Bad Sign (And What To Do Before You Bake)

Baking requires fine balance of being able to read and recreate a recipe to a tee, while also being able to go by the feel, color, and other qualities of your bake. If you can use and apply your senses, and develop an understanding if when a batter or a bake looks "right" or not, you're bound to be a more successful baker in the long run. And one bake where being able to go by feel is especially important is with brownies.

Advertisement

One of the biggest mistakes that folks make with brownie batter, more specifically, is not paying close enough attention to its shine, shimmer, and feel. If you notice your brownie batter is starting to separate, or appears greasier than normal, it may be a sign that there are some underlying issues with your batter — which will be manifested once it hits the oven. If you see your ingredients beginning to separate when you are preparing your brownies, you can always add in a bit of liquid, like milk, to reunite the ingredients again. Making this correction early on in the process will ensure that your brownies come out perfectly soft, fudgy, and decadent.