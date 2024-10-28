A Canned Drink Bar Will Change The Way You Host

In theory, we all love the idea of hosting a party. The problem is that no matter how celebratory the mood is, or how great the people are, hosting can become quite a stressful affair. So, we're forever in search of ideas for cutting that stress altogether and taking a more effortless approach to entertaining — one that allows us to wow our guests and enjoy the party, too. When thinking about tips for hosting a relaxed lunch party, guidance on having a stress-free holiday gathering or any other type of soiree, one approach to your beverages is a guaranteed game-changer: Create a canned drink bar.

Advertisement

The bar can be one of the biggest hosting headaches. You need to buy various spirits, liqueurs, mixers, garnishes, and so on, as every cocktail a different guest might want requires multiple ingredients. That's before you even get to beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options. This adds up fast financially, and also nearly guarantees you leftovers to store. Plus, while you're actually at the party, you'll need to be making all those drinks, rather than spending time with guests. Luckily, we're in a golden age for canned beverages, with loads to choose from for ready-to-drink cocktails, wine, beer, non-alcoholic options, seltzers, and more. You can curate options on a tighter budget and better calculate drinks per guest to avoid overspending and waste, creating a fun setup so there's something for everyone and no one has to work behind the bar.

Advertisement