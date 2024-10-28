The Easiest Way To Give Store-Bought Chocolate Bars A Gourmet Upgrade

Who doesn't love chocolate? That moment you unwrap a store-bought chocolate bar, the shiny wrapper reflecting the promise of sweetness inside, creates a sense of anticipation. When you take that first bite, the smooth, rich chocolate envelops your palate, and for a moment, everything feels right in the world. But what if I told you that you could easily take that chocolate bar and turn it into something truly special?

Get set to give this classic treat an upgrade! Tasting Table caught up with Preston Stewart, Director of Chocolate for Onyx Coffee Lab and an expert in craft chocolate for over a decade for some tips. "One way to jazz up a basic chocolate bar would be to transform it into a decadent dessert," he says. "For instance, you can turn it into ganache by melting chocolate and cream in a 1:1 ratio. You can pour it onto a cake, fill a tart shell with it, or let it set up firm and roll it into basic truffles. Add a dash of your favorite liqueur to add some intentional flavor profiles."

Wow, can you imagine? Turning a bar of chocolate into something so appealing sounds both easy and rewarding. With just a few steps and a little creativity, you could be on your way to savoring a luscious chocolate tart that looks like it came straight from a bakery.

