The Key To A Hot Sauce Marinade With Balanced Flavor Starts With The Ingredients

If you don't have a go-to marinade, we have some options that will sing with hot sauce. For red meat, try our tenderizing steak marinade recipe with umami-rich ingredients like soy sauce and minced garlic. If chicken is on tonight's menu, add hot sauce to our expertly marinated baked chicken recipe that could be applied to any other dish with poultry.

You'll also want to match your hot sauce to everyone's spice preferences, maybe with one of Heatonist's hot sauces that launched in grocery stores nationwide earlier this year. If you have a low heat tolerance, consider mild hot sauces from brands like Siete, Louisiana Hot Sauce, and Texas Pete. To really turn up the heat, use hot sauces like Dragon in the Clouds and Mad Dog, which contain peppers that rank higher on the Scoville scale. For more options, we've got you covered with our ranking of the best store-bought hot sauces, including this serrano and green habanero option from Secret Aardvark.

When it's time to add the hot sauce, remember to start slow. Like Noah Chaimberg says, "You can always add more hot sauce!" But in the beginning go with a few dashes of your chosen sauce and gradually add more to taste so you don't overwhelm the marinade. For a more accurate suggestion, use 3 tablespoons of hot sauce for every ½ cup of oil in the bowl, or start with 1 tablespoon for marinades that include other spicy ingredients like cayenne pepper or red chili flakes.

