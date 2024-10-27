The Absolute Best Boozy Drink Pairing For Apple Cider Donuts

The apple cider donut was created during the 1950s, and it was first marketed as a treat that evoked all things fall. It was an instant success, becoming a staple of the fall season, and even today, there's nothing that screams fall more than a warm batch of freshly baked cider donuts. They'll leave your fingers sticky, but they're guaranteed to make you feel all warm and cozy inside, too. Pair them with a bit of booze, and you're on your way to achieving the ultimate comforting fall vibe. Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories, has recommendations for the absolute best drink pairings for these quintessential donuts. These will ensure you're starting your fall weekends off right, with bourbon coming in at number one.

When it comes to the proper pairings, Goldstein says, "Bourbon is what comes to mind." Bourbon can be sweeter than other types of whiskey, which means that it helps draw out other sweet flavors in a pairing. This is especially true for those warm autumnal flavors like maple syrup, cinnamon, pumpkin, and, of course, apple. While you could pair your cider donuts with plain, as-is bourbon, Goldstein likes to add the liquor to coffee for a more comforting beverage. "When I think of donuts, I think of a cool, crisp morning with a little spiked coffee to dip," Goldstein says. Coffee and bourbon is a bold pairing that will instantly wake you up, especially if you have a sweet cider donut beside it to get your blood pumping. Add a splash of bourbon to your favorite coffee for the ultimate Kentucky coffee and dip away.

