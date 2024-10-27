The 2 Best Cuts Of Pork To Use For Tender And Flavorful Korean BBQ

In Korean cooking, pork belly is often the cut of choice for Korean barbecue. It has a perfect balance of fat and meat, which creates the juicy, char-grilled morsels that everyone loves for this style of barbecue. But pork belly may not always be available, so we consulted with Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, about which are the best cuts of pork for Korean barbecue. "If you really want to use a sort of bone-in pork ribs for Korean barbecue, then you should go with the baby back ribs," Kim told us. She further explained that bone-in pork ribs are not braised in Korean barbecue, and without the benefit of a longer cooking time, they aren't especially tender.

Advertisement

Baby back ribs, however, are smaller than spare ribs and more tender than St. Louis-style ribs, so they're better suited for Korean barbecue. However, there's still a bit of work involved in prepping the ribs. All pork ribs have a thin membrane on the underside that gets tough when cooked and doesn't allow the marinade to soak into the meat, so the first step is peeling that off. Then, according to Kim, the ribs should be cut into smaller pieces and scored deeply with a knife "until you almost hit the bones so they are evenly marinated [and] cooked through during [the] shorter cooking time." Whole ribs could be slow-roasted, but, as Kim said, "then it would not be Korean barbecue."