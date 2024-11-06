Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?
No matter how much we plan ahead for the holiday season, there's always something we need to grab from the store last-minute. Although Thanksgiving Day itself is nobody's ideal shopping day, it's nice to know whether your favorite store is open for any eleventh-hour necessities. If you're eyeing your local Costco warehouse as a potential option, you need to look elsewhere. According to the company website, Costco stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 28, 2024.
That doesn't mean Costco wants to stay completely out of the autumnal holiday shopping buzz. Fans of the store will have the chance to shop special deals on Costco's website, available only on Thanksgiving. Some of the items that come with an exclusive discount on Thanksgiving Day include a Bosh espresso machine, a Dell laptop, and Electrolux laundry towers. Shoppers who spend $400 online on November 28 will also get $50 off their purchase of qualifying items.
How to get the most out of your pre- and post-Thanksgiving Costco trips
Since Costco won't open its doors on Thanksgiving Day, planning a trip to the store is a crucial part of a well-organized Thanksgiving timeline — especially as Costco's unique wholesale model makes it one of the best places to shop for large quantities of food with lower prices than most other retailers, the perfect combo when you're in charge of cooking this holiday season's large family feast. The day before Thanksgiving is known to be notoriously busy at the warehouses, so you might consider visiting your local store in the morning — shelves are restocked overnight, so you'll have a better chance of finding what you need, and crowds will potentially be smaller. You can also peruse Costco's products without visiting the store to make sure the item you want is in stock by creating a free Instacart account. This clever hack will spare you a futile shopping trip during one of the busiest days.
Of course, the day after Thanksgiving is the infamous Black Friday, and while most other stores will be experiencing an enormous amount of shoppers trying to snag the best deals of the year, Costco tends to be a bit different. Loyal shoppers report that the store is actually quite tame on Black Friday, so it's a great time to visit if you're looking to stock up post-Thanksgiving while avoiding the usual Black Friday shopping mania.