Give Your Chili A Flavorful Twist By Adding Another Game-Day Classic

Chili is a world-class comfort food with multiple applications outside of a bowl. When looking to zhuzh up this fan favorite, you might look toward a chili cheese dog or this frito pie casserole. However, we're here to take you in the opposite direction. Instead of adding chili to another all-American dish, chili should be the recipient of the ultimate game-day classic: buffalo chicken wings.

Fusing the two game-day favorites doesn't mean throwing buffalo wings into a pot of chili, but drawing from the flavors and ingredients of buffalo wings to inspire a novel chili recipe. Buffalo sauce is a tangy, creamy, spicy sauce consisting of butter, hot sauce, paprika, vinegar, and aromatics, sharing many of the same flavors with a typical chili seasoning recipe. In addition to using a bottle of buffalo sauce, or a homemade blend, a buffalo wing chili would also swap ground beef for ground chicken or even ground turkey.

You can adapt our recipes for slow cooker white chicken chili or white turkey chili by adding a pour of buffalo sauce, paired with corresponding seasonings and aromatics. For example, both of our white chili recipes use more Mexican and Southwestern seasonings like cumin, chili powder, coriander, jalapeños, and diced green chili peppers. You could swap some of the spices for a Cajun seasoning mix and chop a more classic mirepoix base for the meat, broth, and white beans.

