The 10 Best Whiskey And Ramen Pairings, According To The Experts

Ramen is a dish with many facets. Textures and flavors in the broth are in large supply, and toppings can really run the gamut. And, of course, no good ramen is complete without a bustling nest of springy, chewy noodles to slurp endlessly. So, how can this seemingly perfect meal be improved upon? Why, with a whiskey pairing, of course! While not the most traditional of food and booze pairings, the nuanced flavor profile of a number of quality whiskies makes this a match-up worth noodling on.

How do you find the perfect pairing? Adam O'Brien, owner of O'Brien and Brough, recommends looking at commonalities. "Toasty flavors come to mind as they're common in both malt whiskey and ramen," he notes. "In whiskey, they largely originate from the drying and toasting of the malted barley, but in ramen, they could come from roasting the broth ingredients, the noodle flours, or so many other ways throughout the cooking process."

We asked a number of ramen and whiskey experts to give us their go-to pairings, and they agreed — common ingredients tend to get along. Additionally, look for contrasting flavor profiles. Slurping on an especially rich and creamy broth? Find yourself a whiskey with sweet notes and a wisp of spice to cut through the richness. Finding a whiskey that complements the flavors and textures in the ramen rather than drowning them out is the way to achieve the perfect sip and slurp every time.

