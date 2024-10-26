The Best Type Of Ground Sausage To Use In Homemade Meatballs

You can use ground beef, chicken, lamb, or turkey to turn out a batch of homemade meatballs for any type of meal; there are even recipes that combine different meats for the dish. But sometimes ground sausage is the best answer no matter what type of meal you're creating. And what kind of sausage should you use? To find out, we turned to Hunter Shoults, son of celebrity chef Robbie Shoults and the current plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas where he is in charge of production of all the eatery's meats.

"Making meatballs with Italian sausage is a great way to get a head start on your flavor profile because it's already pre-loaded with that signature Italian seasoning," he told us. There are two main types of Italian sausage to use per Shoults' guidance: sweet or hot, both of which are packed with flavor from spices and can be used interchangeably in meatballs. The main difference between the spices in the sausages is usually red pepper flakes, so go with that option if you like increased levels of heat in your homemade meatballs.