Why Padma Lakshmi Starts Her Thanksgiving Turkey In The Middle Of The Night

When it comes to someone with Padma Lakshmi's experience writing about food and hosting culinary television shows — not to mention someone with such impeccable taste — we're keen to listen to whatever advice they have to give. Lakshmi is generous with genius tips for cooking and entertaining during the holidays, and she's at it again with a turkey tip that very well might revolutionize your Thanksgiving routine in terms of both efficiency and next-level flavor. It might sound extreme, but channel your best patience skills and listen to the benefits: According to an interview with Food & Wine, Lakshmi starts cooking the star of Thanksgiving dinner at 1 a.m. the night before.

She seasons the bird and stuffs it with aromatics, and the stuffing itself gets prepped on its own. Her classic turkey goes in at 1 a.m. in order to both prevent any last-minute disasters and get a really juicy, well-cooked finish. Think about it: If you cook the turkey overnight and realize something somehow went wrong the next morning — Lakshmi says her bird is ready around 7am, depending on its weight — you still have time to figure out a backup plan, which isn't the case when the turkey's cooking until right before you eat. This allows a slow, low-temperature approach that is better for the turkey's texture. Lakshmi starts the turkey at 450 degrees Fahrenheit before lowering it to 300 degrees Fahrenheit after 30; then, the temperature stays there until it's done.

