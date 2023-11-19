The Easiest Way To Plan Thanksgiving Cooking With Limited Oven Space

Hosting Thanksgiving at your house can feel like an overwhelming task. Between taking note of everyone's diet preferences, grocery shopping, and setting up table decor, there's a lot to keep track of when it comes to getting ready for the big event. But one element of making Thanksgiving dinner that's often forgotten about is making sure you have enough space in your oven to cook all those yummy dishes.

It doesn't help when the star of the show (typically a turkey) can weigh up to 24 pounds, meaning it will demand tons of real estate in the oven. Combined with the fact that it takes hours to roast a turkey, and it's not ideal to serve cold food for this type of gathering, it can get tricky trying to figure out when to bake all your delicious sides. The solution? Put your oven to work and multitask. Try to have two side dishes maximum baking separately alongside your main entree. Then, pick multiple recipes that can be prepared in the same dish — roasted green beans on a sheet pan with potatoes, for instance — and actually fill your turkey with the stuffing and cook them together. In general, try to find recipes that bake at the same temperature, although you may have the most luck adapting vegetable roasting times to fit your protein's temperature.