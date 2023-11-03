How Long Should You Let Your Turkey Rest Before Carving?

Just ask Mr. Parker (the dad) in "A Christmas Story" — it's virtually impossible to wait to eat a hot, juicy turkey fresh out of the oven. But alas, sometimes good things take time, and cooking a turkey is one of them. After you've passed the nearly four hours it can take to roast a turkey, you'll need to let the bird rest before digging in. Unlike chicken breast, which typically only needs to rest for about 10 minutes or so, a whole turkey can take much longer — at least 20 minutes, and often up to 40 minutes or more.

Why such a long wait? If you begin carving as soon as you take your turkey out of the oven, all those juices you've been carefully cultivating in your poultry will dribble out, leaving you with a drier bird overall. And along with moisture, the juices will take some of your turkey's flavor with it. But when you rest and cool your poultry slightly, its ability to hold onto and evenly redistribute moisture increases — and when you're resting a whole bird, it will take longer for the center to cool down than if you were working with slices.